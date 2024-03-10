Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 119,195 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,195 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Hilton Worldwide worth $107,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $939,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $7,554,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 269.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT opened at $205.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

