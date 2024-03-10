Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 235,001 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.60% of Brown & Brown worth $119,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.