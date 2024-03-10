Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 47,666 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.88% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $95,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.73.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

