Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,145 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of Gartner worth $101,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $463.56 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $476.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

