Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Sony Group worth $99,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

