Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of SAP worth $105,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Down 1.3 %

SAP stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

