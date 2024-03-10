Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.53% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $98,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

