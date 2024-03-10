Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.86% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $92,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

