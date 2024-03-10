Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,183 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $123,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,163 shares of company stock worth $26,361,334 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $358.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.52 and a 200-day moving average of $364.94.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.