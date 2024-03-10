Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,193,038 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193,038 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Otis Worldwide worth $96,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $97.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

