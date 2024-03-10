Royal Bank of Canada Sells 156,216 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.77% of Principal Financial Group worth $133,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.97 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.