Royal Bank of Canada Sells 160,984 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,984 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.87% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $127,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $156,701,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,556,000 after acquiring an additional 740,013 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

