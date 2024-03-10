Royal Bank of Canada Sells 318,821 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.90% of Avangrid worth $104,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

