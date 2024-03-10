Royal Bank of Canada Sells 51,792 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.57% of Sonoco Products worth $136,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $51,618,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 653,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 642,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

