Royal Bank of Canada Sells 560,617 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Carrier Global worth $107,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.