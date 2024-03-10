Royal Bank of Canada Sells 689,857 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.54% of Cardinal Health worth $115,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $115.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

