Royal Bank of Canada Sells 857 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $95,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $561.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.