Royal Bank of Canada Sells 92,942 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,942 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $103,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 168,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.17 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.