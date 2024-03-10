Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.31% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $133,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 64,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23,005.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

