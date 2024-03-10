Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of MSCI worth $103,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $551.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

