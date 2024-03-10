Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.03.

Shares of RY opened at C$133.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$137.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.63. The firm has a market cap of C$188.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

