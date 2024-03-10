Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.03.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
