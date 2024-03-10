Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,539 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,467,000 after buying an additional 70,085 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 424,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $273.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

