Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,460 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 283,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,730,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $268.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $276.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

