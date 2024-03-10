Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 323 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,654.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,150.32 and a 52 week high of $7,825.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,572.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

