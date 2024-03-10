Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 45,152 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 263,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,292. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

