Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,622 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Illumina by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 97,407 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $126,629,000 after acquiring an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

