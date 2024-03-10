Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,009 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of Block stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 474.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

