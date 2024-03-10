Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,802 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Watsco worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $401.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.51 and a 200-day moving average of $385.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.05 and a 12 month high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.