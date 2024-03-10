Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,914 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

