Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $1,329,729.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,477.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $1,329,729.31. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,477.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

