Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

