Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

NYSE:DG opened at $157.31 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

