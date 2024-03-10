Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,444 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

PPG opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.