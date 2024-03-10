Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 643 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $463.56 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $476.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

