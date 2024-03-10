Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 8,836 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

