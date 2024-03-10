Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,125 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $156.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

