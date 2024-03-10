Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $205.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $171.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $206.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

