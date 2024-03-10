Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $84.40 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

