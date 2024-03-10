Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

