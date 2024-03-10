Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.75 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $420.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.91 and its 200-day moving average is $341.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $430.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

