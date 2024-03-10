Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $358.95 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock valued at $26,361,334 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

