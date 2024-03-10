Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 460,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,170,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 483,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,287,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

