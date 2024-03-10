Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,672 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.