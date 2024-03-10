Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.80 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

