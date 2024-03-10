Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.95 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,983,724. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

