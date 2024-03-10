Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 129.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,048 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 52.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $34.11 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

