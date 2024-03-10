Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.99 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

