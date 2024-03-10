Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $127,526,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 236.9% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $1,146,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884,723 shares of company stock valued at $111,010,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

