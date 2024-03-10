Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

