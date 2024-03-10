Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $227.79 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

